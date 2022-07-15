Chase Towers downtown being renovated into multi-use building

BATON ROUGE - Two of the tallest buildings in downtown Baton Rouge are being taken to the next level! The Chase Towers have been renamed to the Rivermark Centre, and the first tower is currently under renovation.

Whitney Hoffman-Sayal from the Downtown Development District (DDD) says the building will have room for residents, offices and more.

“It’s going to be really exciting, something really unique to Baton Rouge in the fact that it’s a true multi-use building. It’ll have office space as well as residential units — one, two and three bedrooms — as well as room for additional retail," he said.

The opportunity for high-rise living will add a new element to the downtown area. For decades, the DDD has worked to create a thriving environment.

“We have been working really hard over the last decade or so trying to get more residential units downtown, and you’ve seen it happen. So, having more residents downtown means it’s a livelier downtown 24/7," Hoffman-Sayal explained.

Construction work has blocked off the street at the intersection of Fourth Street and Florida Street. Hoffman-Sayal says drivers could expect to see the road reopen around the end of July.

Some parts of the Rivermark Centre, such as the first floor leasing office, are expected to open later this summer. Chase Bank will have a branch located inside the building.