Channel 2s Best Bet$ Week 11: NFL

It was another winning last week in our NFL Best Bet$. We went 3-1-1 with the over not hitting between the Vikings and the Chargers. Unlike our college football Bet$ this week, we took a lot of favorites.

Bills -7

Nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo got back to their dominating ways last week against the Jets. They play a red-hot Colts team this week, with arguably the best running back in football in Jonathan Taylor. But I'm going with the Bills because they are back at home and are the better team across the board. Buffalo by two scores.

Over 42.5 Lions at Browns

This number is way too low not to take. Nick Chubbs is back for Cleveland, and their offense will be a lot better this week than last.

Chiefs -2.5

Everyone was counting out KC a few weeks ago, but after back-to-back impressive wins, it's looking like the Chiefs are going to be just fine. Kansas City is at home this week against the Cowboys, who may have been overhyped earlier in the season. I think Pat Mahomes will win in a shootout.

Over 49.5 Giants at Bucs

The Bucs defense has been struggling this season, giving up a ton of points the past few weeks. The Giants are playing a lot better on both sides of the ball, winning two of their last three. Brady will have to score points if they want to win this one.

Cardinals -2.5

Arizona has lost two in a row after winning their first eight games. They are on the road this week playing a Seahawks team who just got shutout for the first time in Russell Wilson's career. I think the Cards will get back to their winning ways and expose Seattle's defense who has holes all over the field.