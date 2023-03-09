72°
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
BATON ROUGE - Let the madness begin. It's survive and advance time, but before we get to the big dance, we have conference tournament bets to get to:
1. SEC Tournament: Kentucky +400
2. Big East Tournament: Marquette +300
3. PAC-12 Tournament: Arizona +200
Watch the video to see why we made our picks.
