Channel 2's Best Bet$ Conference Championships: NFL

Today is the first day that you cam make mobile sports bets in Louisiana. And after the best weekend of football maybe in NFL history, we will get you prepared to make the Best Bet$ for the Conference championships.





1. Over 54.5: AFC Championship

The First game we are going to talk about is the AFC title game between the Bengals and the Chiefs. I am taking the over... We just watched the Chiefs and Bills put up 78 points last week, and it's going to be another good QB battle between Mahomes and Burrow. While the Bengals defense has been playing really good holding teams to under 20 points in both playoff games, the Bengals offense is going to have to score points. The Chiefs are way to talented offensively with Mahomes, Hill and Kelce. 4 weeks ago the Bengals beat the Chiefs in a shootout. If they want to make the Super Bowl they are going to have to do that again.

2. 49ers + 3.5

Now to the next game, two NFC west rivals going at it betwen the rams and the 9ers. I am going with Fan Francisco + 3.5. The 9ers came back 17 down against the Rams in the regular season finalle to even make the playoffs. After the game LA talked about how loud it was in the 4th quarter... In their own stadium. I really don't trust the Rams either way, they almost gave up a 27-3 lead to the Bucs last week.