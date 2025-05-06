Change not coming fast enough for homeowners feeling vibrations in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE - Some people living on the west side of the river say their homes are vibrating and a barge cleaning company is to blame. The problem was first highlighted by 2 On Your Side in January and now there are concerns from the parish over what the vibrations might be doing to the levee.

Kyte Aymond has been feeling the vibrations for months.

"This has been going on for over a year now. It seems like every time we're told it's going to get fixed, they keep moving the goalpost," Aymond said.

A couple of blocks away from Aymond's home on the banks of the east side of the Mississippi River is a barge cleaning company, VLS Marine Services. The company has been in conversations with the parish about the vibrations and says it's working to correct the issues Aymond and his neighbors are feeling.

"VLS is exploring all options right now, they've met with the engineering firms and the architect firms to come up with a better solution," said Parish President Chris Daigle.

The long-term plan is to move its operations to land.

"VLS has purchased a brand new barge, the new barge is going to help mitigate the vibrations in the meantime until they're able to take the process and move it on land," Daigle said.

The high water is preventing progress and raising other concerns about what the vibrations might be doing to the levee. Daigle says he is waiting to hear back from the Army Corps of Engineers on whether or not the vibrations are having a negative impact on the levee structure.

"You know, we have damage in our homes. We have plaster walls that are cracking things that haven't happened before," Aymond said.

The company has been operating on the Mississippi River across from the City of Plaquemine since 2023. Aymond says the company operates all hours of the day.

"You never know when it's going to start, it could be 2:30 in the morning," he said.

Daigle says he remains in contact with VLS. The parish president has also been informed that it is causing damage to the Plaquemine Lock State Historic Site, which has a grand opening next month.

The company, VLS Marine Services, has not responded to 2 On Your Side.