Constant vibrations disrupting Plaquemine man's quality of life, requests change

PLAQUEMINE - One man says his home is vibrating non-stop from a barge cleaning company across the river. He contacted 2 On Your Side after his calls for help to parish and state officials have seemingly done nothing.

If you stand outside of Kyte Aymond's home on Court Street in Plaquemine, you'll hear a low humming sound. If you touch his front door you'll feel it vibrate, something he says has been going on for months. The sound and constant vibration are driving him crazy.

"We can't enjoy our home, we can't sit in here and watch our TV when it's going on, we have to go to the back of the house which is the only place where it doesn't really mess with us," said Aymond.

Last fall, Aymond says he got aggressive trying to make it stop by calling anyone he could think of.

"We started reaching out, calling the emergency preparedness line, calling the parish president..." he said.

Through his own research, Aymond determined the sound is coming from a barge-cleaning company on the opposite side of the river. That's where VLS Environmental Solutions Marine Services is stationed. They are permitted to clean barges. According to the company's website, its gas-free services pledge to protect oceans from harmful pollutants.

"I can't explain why it's reverberating in our home, even in the kitchen my oven hood vibrates, my refrigerator vibrates off of the wall," said Aymond.

The home where Aymond lives is historic, but he's not worried about what it's doing to his house. He's worried about the health of his family.

Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle tells WBRZ that he's aware of Aymond's concerns and has meetings scheduled with the contractor. VLS Environmental Solutions has not responded to WBRZ's request for comment.