Chainsaw thief leaves Central store without paying for tool
CENTRAL - Police officers in Central are searching for a man who walked into a store and left with a chainsaw without paying for it.
The Central Police Department said the theft happened Saturday. The person pushed the tool out of the store in a basket, and left in a red car with the license plates removed.
Anyone with information can call authorities at (225) 367-1254.
