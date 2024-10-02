87°
CF Industries employee injured at Donaldsonville facility after being hit by forklift
DONALDSONVILLE — A CF Industries employee at the company's Donaldsonville Complex was injured Wednesday after being hit by a forklift, officials said.
Around 1:45 p.m., the employee was injured. According to a company spokesperson, onsite medical personnel quickly responded. The employee was then airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center to be treated as a trauma patient, Acadian Ambulance Service said.
The company was unable to share any other details on the employee or their injuries. The spokesperson, however, added that the incident was isolated and had "no related operational issues or offsite impacts."
