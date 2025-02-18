CEO of Impact Charter School denies misuse of money, threatens defamation lawsuit

BATON ROUGE - The CEO of Impact Charter School in Baker is vowing to sue after a scathing audit released earlier this month that laid out allegations of improper spending.

The report indicates Chakesha Scott diverted more than two million dollars, intended for students for her own use.

"I think it's a win for transparency and accountability," said Louisiana Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack.

Attorney Ron Haley, who is representing Impact Charter Schools, said Tuesday in court that the audit had factual errors on how money was used.

It alleges the school's CEO, Chakesha Scott, diverted around $1.5 million to pay for cars, home improvement, luxury goods and travel.

Scott is accused of spending $130,000 alone on trips for her family, including vacations overseas.

Haley said that's not true and the trips were for legitimate educational conferences, and that he provided proof to the LLA.

"It's objective like my name is Ron, like your name is Jordan. These are objective facts that they just ignored and got wrong,” Haley said.

Haley also challenged the timeline of the audit. The audit was issued and released February 5th. Two days later, Haley filed a temporary restraining order.

"We filed this TRO on the 7th, then miraculously before the courts could even have a chance to open up, at 2:30 in the morning, somebody decided to press send and publish this, I think the timing of this was quite conspicuous," Haley said.

"We do an early distribution, typically on a Wednesday, and it goes public early morning on Monday, that's our standard practice. There was no bad faith in the way this was issued, this is the normal protocol we follow every time," Waguespack said.

He said the report is causing damage to his client and asked that it be taken off the LLA’s website so they can start over from scratch.

"A judge initially signed the TRO, and felt that my client's arguments had merits," Haley said. "What's very important for the public to know is that LLA did not dispute any raw factual allegations that we levied against the heart of their report, when they had a chance to respond to it they said listen, sue us for defamation."

"We've been sued before, we've defended them and to my knowledge we've never lost," Waguespack said.

They are scheduled to return to court February 27th.

Late Tuesday, Impact Charter released a statement reiterating the arguments made in court and saying racial discrimination and political differences may have had a hand in the scrutiny the school is receiving.