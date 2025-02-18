Judge says Impact Charter audit alleging misuse of school funds can be released

BATON ROUGE — A legislative audit of the Impact Charter School that alleges mismanagement of nearly $2.5 million can be released to the public, a 19th JDC judge ordered at a Tuesday morning hearing.

Judge Brad Myers dissolved a temporary restraining order and denied injunctive relief to the school after the charter school attempted to stop the legislative auditors report from being released because of alleged factual errors in the audit.

The audit, which was already released at the time of Impact's attempted legal action, alleges that 93 percent of the $2.5 million funds intended for education were diverted from the schools via lease payments, a PPP loan and contract services with another charter school.

The legislative auditor's report says millions were potentially diverted from the school to pay for cars, home improvement, luxury goods and travel. CEO Chakesha Scott is accused of spending $130,000 on trips for her family, including vacations overseas.

Impact's attorney Ron Haley says that the trips were for legitimate educational conferences.

At the Tuesday hearing, Haley said he plans on filing a lawsuit against the legislative auditor for "defaming Mrs. Scott."

A judge previously sided with Haley to grant the restraining order. The judge initially agreed with Haley's claims that there could be factual errors in the report.