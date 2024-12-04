Central teacher unexpected recipient of $25,000 grant

Ashley Davis (right) via Milken Family Foundation

CENTRAL - A fourth grade math teacher was surprised with a $25,000 grant as a reward for excellence in education and leadership.

Ashley Davis at Central Intermediate School received the grant Wednesday, a surprise to her, her students, and her coworkers. Davis is the 3,000th recipient of the grant, which comes through the Milken Foundation, which celebrates academic achievement.

Davis is hailed as a leader in her school and in her community for being a mentor to new teachers at CIS and helping her students succeed through her education methods.

The Milken Foundation grant is unrestricted, and some educators have used the money to fund their own classrooms, start scholarships, or even adopt children.