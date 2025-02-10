Central Police work major single-vehicle crash on Hooper Road

CENTRAL - Police are investigating a major crash that happened early Monday morning on Hooper Road.

The Central Police Department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Hooper between Joor and Sullivan Roads.

A truck was driving east on Hooper Road when it crossed the center line and left the roadway before hitting a culvert and flipping multiple times.

The driver had to be extricated and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There was no further information on whether the driver succumbed to their injuries, but police said one of the agencies working the investigation was the East Baton Rouge fatality division.

Chief Roger Corcoran said to expect the roadway to be closed for several hours for the investigation.