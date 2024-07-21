79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central Police officer among people struck by vehicle Saturday night

5 hours 59 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, July 21 2024 Jul 21, 2024 July 21, 2024 9:27 AM July 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CENTRAL - A Central Police officer was among those struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop on Central Thruway Saturday night.

According to the Central Police Department, Officer Tim Gilbert made a traffic stop when he and other citizens were struck by the passenger side mirror of a Ford F-150, which kept driving afterward.

Another nearby Central Police officer stopped the fleeing truck near Central Thruway's intersection with Greenwell Springs Road.

Louisiana State Police booked Dylan Pizzolato for DWI - first offense, careless operation, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, vehicular negligent injuring and passing a parked emergency vehicle.

Trending News

Neither Gilbert or the people struck were seriously injured.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days