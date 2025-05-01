Central leaders continue push to separate from BREC

CENTRAL - The city of Central made a move in creating its own parks and recreation department separate from BREC after a bill passed the Committee on Municipal, Parochial, and Cultural Affairs ten to five Wednesday and heads to the state House of Representatives.

Splitting up BREC isn’t a new concept. In 2021, then State Sen. Bodi White tried creating an independent parks system for St. George, Zachary, and Central.

Now, State Rep. Lauren Ventrella, R-Greenwell Springs, and Mayor of Central Wade Evans want to have a go at it again, giving Central control of their parks.

"We know how to run a city, and the same principles apply to parks, gummy worm manufacturing, or whatever the widget may be,” Evans said. “It's all about the process and the operation."

Central Mayor Wade Evans says he’s confident in the city government’s ability to run an independent parks department.

"I think that government as a whole needs to change how it looks at delivering services, and BREC doesn't stand for Baton Rouge Employment Company."

Ventrella’s bill also proposes contracting out maintenance crews to keep the parks in Central clean instead of relying on BREC, which Evans says isn’t performing at the level it should.

State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, disagreed, citing the department’s high rating nationally.

BREC is also facing changes with Superintendent Corey Wilson stepping down on May 31.