BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson not seeking contract renewal with park system
BATON ROUGE - BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson announced at a recreation and park commission meeting that he is not looking to renew his contract with the organization.
This announcement comes after a proposed bill that would change the structure of the organization. If the bill passes, BREC would be overseen by the city-parish and the five mayors within the parish.
BREC also was previously criticized for their finances, with Wilson specifically being criticized for being behind on audits.
Wilson had worked with BREC since December 2012 and became the commissioner in January 2019.
