Central home, cars lost to early morning fire that also killed pets

CENTRAL — An early fire Thursday morning destroyed a house off Hooper Road in Central.

Central Fire said firefighters were called to River Birch Avenue just before 2:00 a.m. They said the house was engulfed in heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the house and the cars in the driveway.

Within 20 minutes, the fire was placed under control.

Although no injuries were reported, officials said the house and multiple cars were total losses. The family's pets also died in the fire.