Latest Weather Blog
Central High seniors end year on unusual but emotional note
BATON ROUGE - Thursday was a big day for the graduating class at Central High School.
Hundreds of seniors lined up to receive their diploma covers in a drive-thru style ceremony.
"I'm kind of nervous but excited at the same time," graduating senior Menyon Brister said.
With loud cheers and even some tears, family and friends celebrated Central High School's senior class.
"We just have to make the best of this whole situation. I'm just glad that my school got to do something like this," Menyon said.
"I was really excited for her. This is really nice, what they've planned," said Menyon's mother, Kimberly Brister.
Administrators, led by Principal Brandon Lagroue, helped organize the tribute while also maintaining social distancing. Graduates received their diploma covers, snapped photos in their caps and gowns and even walked across the stage.
"Today's a celebration. It's a chance for the kids to walk across the stage, and walk across the red carpet. We're trying to provide a special moment for them to enjoy graduation," Lagroue said.
It's these unorthodox, but happy, memories Menyon hopes to remember long after the pandemic.
"This will be a great memory for me in the long run, and it's just a great feeling," she said.
The final drive-in commencement ceremony will take place in the parking lot of Wildcat Stadium May 22.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU planning for full athletics schedule this fall
-
Ascension Parish gears up to reopen public buildings, businesses excited to welcome...
-
WATCH: Baton Rouge nurse reunites with family 7 weeks after leaving to...
-
36 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
-
Armed burglary caught on camera
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith