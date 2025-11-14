61°
Central handles Dutchtown to move to second round of state playoffs

By: Jack Schemmel

CENTRAL - The Central Wildcats cruised to a win over Dutchtown in the first round of the Division I Non-Select state playoffs Friday night.

The Wildcats scored five touchdowns in the first half to lead 32-10 at the break, before coasting to a 52-24 win.

Jacob Snowbarger had two first half rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats. 

Central will host East Ascension next week in the second round of the Division I Non-Select state playoffs.

