Central community celebrates July Fourth weekend

CENTRAL - It was a hot Saturday, but families still headed out to Central's Freedom and Fireworks Festival.

The celebration was held at the Settlement at Shoe Creek to celebrate Independence Day.

"I'm hoping everyone will come out, listen to the music and just come celebrate," Central Mayor Wade Evans said.

This year's event featured live music. There were also plenty of surprises for kids like stilt walkers, face painting and magicians. The real trick was staying cool under the summer sun.

"We've got plenty of hydration areas, and we have Florida water for people who want some cold rags," Evans said. "We have plenty of fans to sit in front of."

"It's been great so far. There are so many different vendors out here," resident Briona Gougis said. "We have live music, and entertainment."

It's the perfect start to a red, white and blue weekend.

"Fourth of July is very important to me. It's a part of our history and our country," she said. "It's always a fun time."