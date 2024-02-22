Cellular outage for customers with AT&T, Verzion, T-mobile and other networks

BATON ROUGE - Customers nationwide are experiencing outage problems Thursday morning, causing problems with trying to place outgoing calls or send text messages.

It was originally believed that the outage was affecting customers with AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and other networks, but we now know the outage is mainly affecting customers with AT&T. Clients under that carrier are struggling to place calls and send text messages at all, while customers under other carriers are having problems placing outgoing calls to people with AT&T.

According to downdetector.com AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and other network users reported cellular outages in the United States on Thursday. The site says the outage happened around 3 a.m. with more than 32,000 outages reported from AT&T alone.



The most reported problems are in Los Angeles, Dallas, San Diego, Houston, San Antonio, Honolulu, Chicago, San Francisco and Atlanta.

There's no cause for the outage. We're working to get more information.