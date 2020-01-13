Celebrating LSU's dream season with 2une In

The day that LSU fans have been waiting for has arrived, the National Championship Game is only hours away, with kick off happening Monday night at 7 p.m.!

And all Monday morning, 2une In is taking audiences through some of the greatest moments of LSU's dream season and providing helpful information related to game day parking.

2une In anchors, John Pastorek and Brandi B. Harris, are in New Orleans with Rae'ven Jackson and Nadeen Abusada, interviewing the workers and fans who are hard at work behind the scenes to make the National Championship a memorable day.

2une In's special coverage began at 5 a.m. and ends at 9 a.m.

Click here to watch the coverage live online.