Cedarcrest bridge reopened; work delayed one week due to weather

BATON ROUGE - A bridge over Weiner Creek along Cedarcrest Avenue was shut down for repairs on July 11, only to be reopened shortly after.

East Baton Rouge City-Parish spokesperson Mark Armstrong told WBRZ that the bridge was originally scheduled to be replaced starting last Thursday, but the contractor for the job was delayed because of weather on another project. The backlog of projects spilled over to the plans for the Cedarcrest bridge, so it was reopened to all traffic.

The bridge will now be shut down for the planned construction on Thursday. A DOTD project aims to turn the 60-year-old bridge into a box culvert to improve drainage in the area.

Armstrong said the construction will last until mid-September, weather permitting.