CDC: virus does not 'spread easily' on surfaces

Updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control says the coronavirus is not 'spread easily' from touching surfaces or objects.

According to the CDC, the possibility that coronavirus could be transmitted by touching a surface — and then your nose, mouth or eyes — is much lower than person-to-person contact. Original reports showed the virus could stay on surfaces such has plastic or stainless steel for weeks. However, experts now say the virus will only survive for a few days on softer surfaces.

Experts note that the harder the surface, the longer the virus can live. Doctors say it can survive on glass for up to 96 hours.

