Bond denied for man accused of New Year's Eve shooting of 2-year-old

BATON ROUGE - A judge denied bond Tuesday for a man accused of shooting a two-year-old in the head on New Year's Eve, court records showed.

Landrick Ruffin Jr. was arrested on six counts of attempted first-degree murder charges after a confrontation with a woman on 79th Avenue, according to officials. Baton Rouge Police said the woman thought she saw a relative's stolen car near a McDonald's on Harding Boulevard and followed the suspect to 79th Avenue.

That's when police say the suspect got out and shot at her vehicle, striking her toddler in the head; that two-year-old is still in critical condition at this time.

However, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the vehicle was registered to Ruffin's name and was not the stolen vehicle.

Court minutes showed that Ruffin is being held without bond and he has a bond review set for April 9.