CBD store closes their doors, blames new legislation

BATON ROUGE- STR8W8 Cannabis, a CBD and smoke shop located just off LSU's campus, has closed its doors for good.

Workers spent much of Wednesday loading up moving trailers. Former general manager Brutus Rayburn says legislation that went into effect over the summer is to blame.

"Due to the state's new legislation, it drastically hurts the industry, like small businesses like us," Rayburn said. "It hurt the storefront's business, as far as foot traffic, and having our most popular products pulled off of the shelves. It's a lot of re-configuration."

In June, the smoke shop was raided and faced a hefty fine by the ATC one week before new laws went into effect.

"They decided to seize a lot of products on the approval list, which really hurt us and our customers. That was another huge turning point," Rayburn said.

That law changed the THC percentage allowed in products like edibles and how many ounces come in a package.

"That caused a lot of businesses like ours to go back to the blueprint and create new products. Some don't have the ability to do so," Rayburn said.

Another setback coming next week is the ban on non FDA approved flavored e-cigarettes. Sixty percent of vaping products on the market will be pulled from the shelves, including popular Elf Bars.