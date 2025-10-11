65°
Cause of Sheldon Drive house fire under investigation

6 years 3 months 5 days ago Sunday, July 07 2019 Jul 7, 2019 July 07, 2019 1:47 PM July 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating the cause of a Sunday afternoon house fire on Sheldon Drive near Choctaw Drive.

Fire crews believe the fire begin in the rear room of the house near an A/C unit. BRFD says the blaze quickly spread to other parts of the house including the attic causing the roof to collapse. The fire also spread to a truck and the house next door. No one was injured in the blaze.

The home where the fire started received $45,000 worth of damages. The home next door received $35,000 worth of damages.

Red Cross was called to assist both families.

