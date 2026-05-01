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Caught on camera: Illegal tire dumping at vacant Baton Rouge home

2 hours 10 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 7:10 PM May 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Weiss

BATON ROUGE - Two men were caught by a Ring camera dumping tires under the carport at a house that's unoccupied. The woman living next door reached out to 2 On Your Side to get answers.

Wanda Thompson said the men backed into the driveway last Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. They unloaded several large tires at the house on Monarch Avenue. She was outside with her dog the next day when she saw the mess.

"I was like, oh my gosh, where did all these tires come from," Thompson said.

The video shows a dark-colored pickup with a large black trailer and a stuffed animal strapped to the back. The two men then unload the tires into the carport.

Thompson contacted BRPD about the mess. She has a message for the people who left the mess at her neighbor's house.

"You're not going to make this a dumping site; this is our neighborhood, we love our neighborhood, and we take care of our neighborhood," Thompson said.

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BRPD Chief TJ Morse said they are attempting to identify the individuals and take enforcement action against them.

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