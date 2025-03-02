CATS workers plan to go on strike early Monday morning

BATON ROUGE — According to the Amalgamated Transit Union, some CATS workers are planning to go on strike early Monday morning.

Officials said the union is set to go on strike around 3 a.m.

This decision comes as workers said they were growing frustrated with working conditions and wages. Nearly 100 workers had previously voted to authorize a strike if necessary in January.

ATU said, in hopes of avoiding a strike, the Union and CATS management met earlier this week. After the union set a deadline to meet again on Thursday, CATS CEO Theo Richards never came back to the table, leading the Union to decide to strike.

"CATS has left us with no other choice but to walk off the job. We want the citizens of Baton Rouge to know we did not want to strike. We hope they stand with us. Our frontline bus operators who keep our city moving have been ignored for far too long by CATS management,” local President/Business agent George DeCuir said.

Despite the planned strike, CATS bus officials say they plan to maintain normal operations. The following statement was released.

The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) assures riders that bus services will continue to operate safely and efficiently despite the ongoing bus driver strike. CATS remains committed to maintaining normal operations to the fullest extent possible, ensuring that passengers can rely on our services for their daily transportation needs.

"Our focus is to still provide essential transit services for our riders while continuing to work toward a fair and equitable resolution with our valued drivers, said Theo Richards," CATS CEO. "We have implemented our contingency plans to minimize disruptions and maintain our routes, allowing passengers to reach their destinations safely and on time."

CATS values its partnership with all stakeholders, including the Amalgamated Transit Union, and remains dedicated to fostering an environment of trust and collaboration. We are working diligently to resolve the situation while ensuring that our community's transportation needs are met.

Riders are encouraged to stay informed and check the myStop app, our website and social media frequently for the most current information. CATS customer service representatives remain available at 225.389.8282 for any questions regarding bus schedules.