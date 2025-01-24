Bus union unhappy with CATS contract negotiations; votes to go on strike

BATON ROUGE - Capital Area Transit System bus operators are asking for more money and a safer work environment, but contract negotiations have stalled. The bus operators are unionized and Friday voted to go on strike.

Ninety-one percent of the union membership voted in favor of the strike.

The Amalgamated Transit Union says their contract ended at the end of 2024 and CATS bus operators are currently working without one. Anthony Garland is the international vice president of the ATU and flew in from Maryland for the vote. CATS bus operators start at $18 an hour and can make up to $27.07 an hour.

Garland says CATS bus operators are asking for a reputable salary that's comparable to other transit systems in Louisiana, where drivers make $4 to $5 more an hour.

"We're aiming to be the model in the state of Louisiana," Garland said. "The model should start right here."

It's why operators held a vote after negotiations haven't produced the results they're asking for. Union members say they are frustrated with CATS financial mismanagement and deteriorating work environment.

"It could be a strike, it could be a walkout one day, it could be a number of things," Garland said.

CATS provided the following statement to WBRZ: At CATS, we recognize the critical role our transit workers play in providing essential services to the community. We remain committed to negotiating in good faith to achieve a fair and equitable resolution that aligns with the best interests of our employees, riders, and taxpayers.

CATS says it is looking at its budget and does not plan to increase rider fares.