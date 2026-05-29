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$$$ Best Bets: Spurs & Thunder clash in WCF Game 7

2 hours 3 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 1:09 PM May 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

College Baseball:
USC Upstate @ Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State -2.5
Washington State @ Oregon State: o10.5 Total Runs
St. John's @ Florida State: Florida State -3.5
Lamar @ Texas A&M: u12.5 Total Runs
VCU @ UNC: UNC -3.5
ULL @ Cincinnati: ULL +1.5

WNBA:
Sparks @ Mystics: Sparks +2.5
Lynx @ Sky: Lynx -4.5
Mercury @ Liberty: o170.5 Total Points
Dream @ Fire: Dream -8.5

MLB:
Braves @ Reds: u9.5 Total Runs
Padres @ Nationals: u9.5 Total Runs
Angels @ Rays: Rays ML
Cubs @ Cardinals: u7.5 Total Runs
Yankees @ Athletics: Yankees ML
Phillies @ Dodgers: u8.5 Total Runs

NHL Playoffs:
Canadiens @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes 60 Min ML (3 Way)


Saturday

NBA Playoffs:
Spurs @ Thunder: Spurs +3.5

College Baseball:
TBD

Trending News

MLB:
TBD


WNBA:
TBD

Sunday



College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

WNBA:
TBD

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