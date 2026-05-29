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Department of Corrections: 57-year-old Angola inmate dies

2 hours 20 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 12:56 PM May 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ANGOLA — A Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate was found dead earlier this week, Department of Corrections officials said.

Ronald Williams, 57, died at Angola on Thursday. 

His cause of death has not been determined, with an autopsy ordered, DOC added.

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