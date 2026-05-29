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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 Eastbound closed near Whiskey Bay due to crash
BREAUX BRIDGE — I-10 Eastbound is closed at the Whiskey Bay exit due to a Friday afternoon crash.
All lanes are blocked.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
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