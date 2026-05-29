89°
Latest Weather Blog
Suspect who allegedly fired at officers in Slidell in custody after pursuit that ended in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - One person is in custody following a pursuit that ended at the Red Roof Inn, officials confirmed to WBRZ.
Vehicles from Louisiana State Police and the Baton Rouge Police Department were on the scene. BRPD officials said one person is in custody.
According to officials, the man allegedly shot at officers in Slidell and the pursuit resulted from the a U.S. Marshals operation. The suspect, an unidentified white male, was wanted for parole violations on sex offenses.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana inmate sentenced to 5 years after sending fentanyl hoax letter to...
-
Former EBR deputy allegedly forged law enforcement letter to avoid lease termination...
-
Department of Corrections: 57-year-old Angola inmate dies
-
1 dead, another injured in Baton Rouge shooting; car arrived at gas...
-
Boil water notice issued in French Settlement after contractors damage water equipment
Sports Video
-
Saints open up OTA's for first session of summer
-
SEC student-athletes will be required to watch sports gambling educational video before...
-
Congress getting involved in saving college sports
-
Athletics call up former LSU pitcher Gage Jump to major league roster
-
LSU pitcher Mavrick Rizy plans to enter transfer portal