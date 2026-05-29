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Deadline for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway's bonus prize, a 2026 Genesis G70, is TODAY

2 hours 53 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 12:23 PM May 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Friday is a big deadline for this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! 

Purchase your ticket by the end of the day and you'll have a chance to win the bonus prize — a 2026 Genesis G70!

And buy your ticket quickly! There are only around 250 left!

Click here to purchase tickets for $100 each.

A ticket purchase also enters you into the drawing for this year's dream home in the Oak Colony subdivision in East Baton Rouge Parish. 

The next deadline is June 12, which is the last day to enter to win free gas for a year! The drawing for the big prizes is June 18 during the 4 p.m. news! 

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