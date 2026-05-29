Boil water notice issued in French Settlement after contractors damage water equipment

FRENCH SETTLEMENT — A boil water notice was issued in French Settlement on Friday after contractors damaged water equipment during work on a new water main along La. 444.

Contractors damaged a tapping saddle, which officials say requires them to temporarily valve off part of the water main to make repairs.

This will affect water service on La. 444 between King George Road and Plantation Trace Drive. Officials clarified that this does not include customers who reside on Plantation Trace, Wanda Lee and Acosta because they are still tied into the old water main.

A boil water notice will be in effect for customers on La. 444 between King George and Plantation Trace once water has been restored.