CATS starts e-commerce so customers can buy tickets online

7 years 8 months 4 weeks ago Friday, October 02 2015 Oct 2, 2015 October 02, 2015 6:29 AM October 02, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE- The Capital Area Transit System is now allowing people to buy bus passes online in an effort to improve customer service and increase ridership.
    
CATS CEO Bob Mirabito says customers will enjoy the convenience of purchasing passes from the comfort of their homes.
    
Multi-ride passes have previously had to be purchased from designated brick and mortar sites, primarily the CATS terminal on Florida boulevard.
    
The passes for purchase are: all day, seven day, 15 day, 31 day and Touchdown Express for LSU's remaining home games.
    
Tickets can be purchased at www.brcats.com.

