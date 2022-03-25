Confidence in CATS leadership fading as selective enforcement of drug policies exposed by WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - Confidence is waning in the leadership at the Capital Area Transit System (CATS) following a story by the WBRZ Investigative Unit that showed the man in charge of finances at the agency tested positive for meth.

The failed drug test WBRZ obtained showed John Cutrone was positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine. His level of meth was 3,233 — a positive is 500.

Bruce Childers owns Accuscreen, a drug testing business that has been operating for three decades.

"There's no medication that contains the active ingredient in methamphetamine," Childers said. "Methamphetamine is a clandestine narcotic, which means it's not manufactured in the laboratories or by a prescription company."

Childers said he also checked with other labs who verified what he told us.

"Drug testing is valid and needed," Childers said. "When a scientist signs the certification that it's positive, they are putting their reputation on the line and their testing methods."

CATS issued a statement Thursday saying they had launched an investigation into how WBRZ obtained Cutrone's drug test. They also said Cutrone denied taking any illicit drugs and claimed their drug policy does not include managers. The bus system also said that Cutrone tested positive for meth because he was prescribed Adderall.

"Adderall is not a narcotic that would contain methamphetamine, and the body would not metabolize Adderall from an amphetamine to a methamphetamine," Childers said.

Lamont Cole is mayor pro tem on the East Baton Rouge Metro Council. The Metro Council appoints the CATS board members.

"I would expect and hope that the board makes the right decision and does the right thing and brings things into alignment," Cole said. "When it's time for reappointment, we will need to think carefully about leadership we choose to serve."

Cole said he was alarmed by the story.

"It is definitely a concern that someone who worked for CATS tested positive for methamphetamine," Cole said.

CATS said there is also an internal investigation underway. WBRZ reached out to CATS for an update but have received no response.

WBRZ also reached out to the drug manufacturer that makes Adderall and are awaiting a response.