CATS announces 30-day fee waiver program for students struggling to find ride to school

3 hours 6 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, August 23 2023 Aug 23, 2023 August 23, 2023 7:16 AM August 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System announced a 30-day fee waiver agreement to help students find rides to school amid a "transportation emergency."

CATS will be waiving fares from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22 to help students continue their education without interruption. All students need to do is present their ID upon boarding to take advantage of the waiver. 

While many middle and high school students will be able to ride the buses on their own, CATS stressed that riders under 13 still needed to be accompanied by an adult, per CATS policy. 

CATS has a Trip Planner tool on its website here to help parents and students plan their journeys. 

