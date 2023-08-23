CATS announces 30-day fee waiver program for students struggling to find ride to school

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System announced a 30-day fee waiver agreement to help students find rides to school amid a "transportation emergency."

CATS will be waiving fares from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22 to help students continue their education without interruption. All students need to do is present their ID upon boarding to take advantage of the waiver.

While many middle and high school students will be able to ride the buses on their own, CATS stressed that riders under 13 still needed to be accompanied by an adult, per CATS policy.

CATS has a Trip Planner tool on its website here to help parents and students plan their journeys.