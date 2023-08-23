93°
Latest Weather Blog
CATS announces 30-day fee waiver program for students struggling to find ride to school
BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System announced a 30-day fee waiver agreement to help students find rides to school amid a "transportation emergency."
CATS will be waiving fares from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22 to help students continue their education without interruption. All students need to do is present their ID upon boarding to take advantage of the waiver.
While many middle and high school students will be able to ride the buses on their own, CATS stressed that riders under 13 still needed to be accompanied by an adult, per CATS policy.
Trending News
CATS has a Trip Planner tool on its website here to help parents and students plan their journeys.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Students of unaccredited academy that operated for 23 years without certification forced...
-
Hammond councilmember aiming to change city laws; wants police chief to be...
-
After WBRZ report of road rage shooting, gun range says self defense...
-
School district and bus drivers making progress in talks
-
Longtime cattle ranchers fearful of future amid severe drought conditions