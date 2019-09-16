CATS adds three new electric buses to fleet

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System has announced the launch of three new electric buses.

“We are excited to bring this new component of new zero emissions battery-electric buses to the communities we serve,” said CATS CEO Bill Deville.

The buses were purchased with a Federal Transit Administration grant under the Low or No- Emission Program and manufactured in California by BYD.

The transit system said the buses take approximately two hours to charge. The seating capacity on the buses is 32 and there is additional room for 28 standing passengers.

The electric buses will be utilized exclusively on the upcoming Plank Road Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route upon its implementation.

CATS is also looking to bring in smaller 29-foot electric buses in the "near future."