Catholic's Shelton Sampson pledges to LSU

58 minutes 9 seconds ago Saturday, August 06 2022 Aug 6, 2022 August 06, 2022 9:37 PM August 06, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Senior 5 star wide receiver Shelton Sampson made his commitment official Saturday afternoon, pledging to Brian Kelly and LSU. His final four came down to Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida State and the Tigers.

The Seminoles were thought to be a huge player in Sampson's recruitment since former Catholic head coach Gabe Fertitta is now on staff at FSU. Sampson saying that relationship made it tough and that he really didn't finalize his choice until earlier this week.

