80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Catholic navigating cancellations by finding top tier competition

54 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, November 13 2020 Nov 13, 2020 November 13, 2020 11:23 AM November 13, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

BATON ROUGE - Catholic has had two football games cancelled due to COVID-19, only to schedule two top tier programs, Ruston and top ranked Acadiana, in their place.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days