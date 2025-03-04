Catholic moves on, McKinley falls in state boys basketball playoffs

BATON ROUGE - The Regional round of the boys basketball state playoffs got underway on Monday night, and Catholic High booked their spot in the state quarterfinals.

DIVISION I SELECT

No. 2 Catholic 71, No. 18 McDonogh 35 College Prep 27

DIVISION II SELECT

No. 11 Sophie B. Wright. 54, No. 6 McKinley 52