Catholic moves on, McKinley falls in state boys basketball playoffs
BATON ROUGE - The Regional round of the boys basketball state playoffs got underway on Monday night, and Catholic High booked their spot in the state quarterfinals.
DIVISION I SELECT
No. 2 Catholic 71, No. 18 McDonogh 35 College Prep 27
DIVISION II SELECT
No. 11 Sophie B. Wright. 54, No. 6 McKinley 52
