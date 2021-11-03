Catholic High's offensive line leading the way to another state title run

BATON ROUGE - The Catholic offensive line has been dominant this season. The Bears are of one the best—if not the best—offensive lines in the state.

“You know we nastier than nobody in Louisiana,” offensive tackle Emery Jones said

“We just dogs. Pass pro, run blocking. It don't matter. You get on the ground,” center Jonathan Beale said.

With a unit that good, you have to have a nickname.

“Nasty boys is something that I started calling them a few years ago. Just because I want that mentality of being nasty. You know, I mean, I wanted to be physical," said offensive line coach Matt Shelton. "I want teams when they play us to know for several days after that they just got done playing the Bears."

The group has a lot of chemistry, and it's not just on the football field.

“The different personalities. Like, we all just kind of gel together," Jones said.

Nasty and goofy is an odd combination, but it certainly makes for a good unit to coach. The Bears got their first loss of the season Friday, but everything they want to accomplish is still right in front of them, with the offensive line leading the way.