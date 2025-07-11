Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge to host donation drive for Texas flood victims

BATON ROUGE — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge will host a one-day donation drive in response to the Texas floods.

The drive will be hosted on Thursday, July 17, at the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge office on S. Acadian Thruway from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

CCDBR will accept $25 Visa or Walmart gift cards or monetary donations of any amount.

"We’ve been in touch with Catholic Charities agencies serving the impacted area, and the greatest need right now is monetary donations and gift cards," said Stephanie Sterling, CCDBR executive director. "The devastation this flooding has caused is staggering, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to help our neighbors in Texas."

CCDBR will ship the donations to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of San Antonio in Texas, where the items will be distributed to those affected.