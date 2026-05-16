Catholic and Lutcher win state titles, U-High and Dutchtown forced into rubber matches

SULPHUR - As the LHSAA baseball State Finals continue into Friday, two Baton Rouge area teams are going home as Champions.

After winning their first games of the series in their respective divisions, U-High fell in game two to Newman, and Dutchtown lost in game two to Sam Houston. Winner-take-all games are set for Saturday.

The Lutcher Bulldogs won game one on Thursday and then took game two 8-3 to defeat Brusly and win the Division II Non-Select title.

Catholic High was in for a crazy night in game two against Brother Martin. With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Bears had the bases loaded. Jude Schneider looked at a high ball four to be walked. However, the celebration of the should-be win happened too fast, and Schneider never touched first base. As a result, Brother Martin threw him out at first for the game to go into extra innings.

The Bears and Crusaders played nearly 15 full innings before Harrison Kidder hit the walk-off RBI single to right center field for the 3-2 win. Catholic High won their third-straight Division I Select State Championship.

ALL SCORES FROM AREA TEAMS:

Division I Non-Select

Dutchtown 1, Sam Houston 3 - Game 3, Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Division I Select

Catholic 3, Brother Martin 2 - Catholic wins State Championship

Division II Non-Select

Lutcher 8, Brusly 3 - Lutcher wins State Championship

Division III Select

Newman 13, U-High 6 - Game 3, Saturday 11 a.m.