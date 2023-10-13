Cassidy headed to Israel on bipartisan trip; will meet with Netanyahu

BATON ROUGE - U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy will be part of a bipartisan Congressional delegation headed to Israel to meet with that nation's leadership, the senator's office announced late Friday.

Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, recently joined Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and several other senators -- including Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) -- on a call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. The group expressed their support for Israel in that conversation.

Schumer will be the highest ranking member of Congress on the upcoming visit, in which the delegation is expected to meet in person with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, opposition party leader Benny Gantz, and Herzog.

Cassidy's office said additional information on the visit would be made available over the weekend.