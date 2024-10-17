Carroll Bourgeois Road in Addis closed after overturned semi-truck leaks diesel, spills cargo

ADDIS — Carroll Bourgeois Road in Addis was closed Thursday after a semi-truck overturned.

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies said the road was closed after the 18-wheeler overturned and leaked diesel onto the road. Deputies added that the road will be closed until the pipes the truck was hauling are able to be cleared.

The Addis Police Department and West Baton Rouge Fire Department also responded to the truck crash. No injuries were reported.