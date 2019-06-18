'Career criminals' arrested in connection to numerous burglaries

HAMMOND - Deputies say two armed and dangerous "career criminals" responsible for more than 40 vehicle burglaries and multiple counts of auto theft were arrested Saturday.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Joseph Trapen of Tickaw and 27-year-old Cali Nobles of Ponchatoula were taken into custody after a two day search. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office also assisted in the arrests, according to authorities.

The two suspects were seen traveling in a black 2014 KIA after they were caught attempting to burglarize a residence in the Green Leaf Subdivision in Ponchatoula.

The suspects led deputies on a chase before crashing their car at the intersection of Pumpkin Center Hwy and LA 22. The couple fled on foot, stole a pick-up truck and escaped into Livingston Parish, authorities said.

TPSO and LPSO detectives, along with K-9 assistance, found the couple in a trailer on James Chapel Rd. At one point, Trapen pointed a handgun at deputies but lost control of his weapon. Deputies were then able to deescalte the situation. It was later revealed that the weapon was stolen, authorities say.

Trapen and Nobles were then taken into custody. Trapen suffered minor injuries from the incident. He was transported to a local hospital. Cali Nobles was transported to LPSO jail.

TPSO says detectives collected numerous items stolen from both burglaries in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes.

This investigation is on-going and additional charges are pending.

The two face numerous and various counts of burglary, aggravated burglary, theft, possession of stolen property, auto theft and more, according to the Sheriff's Office. Trapen and Nobles were both wanted by the TPSO, LPSO and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on multiple charges including theft and burglary.