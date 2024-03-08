Car wedged between semi, interstate barrier in freak morning wreck

SPRINGFIELD – There were no major injuries in a freak wreck where a car got wedged between a highway barrier and the trailer of an 18-wheeler Thursday morning.

The Springfield Fire Department posted the scary images on social media with the note “Luckily, there were no life-threatening injuries.” One person in the crushed car was taken to the hospital. State Police said the person, a passenger, was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash happened near the Holden exit around sunrise.

Images showed the red car sandwiched and crushed between an eastbound I-12 barrier and the truck.

The truck driver was cited for careless operation, State Police said.

