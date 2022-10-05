Latest Weather Blog
Car linked to suspect in Lafayette triple murder found in Iberville Parish
LAFAYETTE - A car linked to a triple murder suspect from Lafayette was tracked down by Iberville Parish deputies Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Lafayette Police Department, 36-year-old Andrus Felix went on a murder spree Tuesday that ended with Felix taking his own life.
Officers said at 10 a.m., a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in Lafayette. Police identified Felix as a suspect and tracked his car and phone to Iberville Parish.
Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said deputies tracked the car to LA-77 near Grosse Tete, where they found the vehicle abandoned.
Lafayette police said Felix stole another car and made his way back to Lafayette Parish, where he killed a 25-year-old woman at her home in Duson around 5:30. Officers said the two knew one another, but did not elaborate on the relationship.
Afterward, Felix drove to the home of his estranged wife on Clara Street and killed the 43-year-old woman around 6 p.m.
Shortly after, officers sad Felix drove more than four miles away and killed himself.
Trending News
No motive on the killings has been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Feds say an upscale home on East Lakeshore drive was the center...
-
Hammond home invaders attempted to execute 7-year-old; police say gun misfired
-
Now that new Livingston Parish development has passed, what's the plan for...
-
Hundreds of schools to install panic buttons in classrooms
-
LSU Foundation employee caught with child porn after deputies uncovered disturbing online...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League