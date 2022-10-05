Car linked to suspect in Lafayette triple murder found in Iberville Parish

LAFAYETTE - A car linked to a triple murder suspect from Lafayette was tracked down by Iberville Parish deputies Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, 36-year-old Andrus Felix went on a murder spree Tuesday that ended with Felix taking his own life.

Officers said at 10 a.m., a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in Lafayette. Police identified Felix as a suspect and tracked his car and phone to Iberville Parish.

Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said deputies tracked the car to LA-77 near Grosse Tete, where they found the vehicle abandoned.

Lafayette police said Felix stole another car and made his way back to Lafayette Parish, where he killed a 25-year-old woman at her home in Duson around 5:30. Officers said the two knew one another, but did not elaborate on the relationship.

Afterward, Felix drove to the home of his estranged wife on Clara Street and killed the 43-year-old woman around 6 p.m.

Shortly after, officers sad Felix drove more than four miles away and killed himself.

No motive on the killings has been released.